Are they really racist? Independent MLAs in B.C. sound alarm over reconciliation profiteering

B.C.’s NDP Premier David Eby and the Penticton Indian Band called their concerns racist, but MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong say it’s time to talk about the financial and social costs of over 200 First Nations' land claims and bloated reconciliation spending.

Drea Humphrey
  |   May 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

“That’s racist!” That emotionally charged phrase is getting thrown around so often these days, it’s hard to keep track of what the word means anymore.

Apparently, if you raise concerns about the long-term and disunifying effects of over 200 First Nations simultaneously claiming sovereignty over virtually all of British Columbia’s landbase — that’s racist. Well, according to B.C. Premier David Eby and the Penticton Indian Band, that is.

That’s exactly what happened to two B.C. Independent MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, after they dared to express concerns that impact many British Columbians. Concerns that shed light on the disunity that correlates with such land disputes.

The duo is also scrutinizing what they describe as a booming taxpayer-funded reconciliation industry that lacks transparency, resulting in lawyers and developers getting rich while issues such as disproportionate incarcerations and overdoses continue to plague First Nation Canadians.

Despite such concerns being labelled as racism by the NDP and Penticton band government, both Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie and Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong are doubling down in sounding the alarm over the reconciliation industry’s oppression economy. 

The two MLAs joined Rebel News to discuss why doing so is a first step in working together as a province to move forward together to better manage our resources and unify British Columbians.

