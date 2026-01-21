Argentina's Javier Milei calls out socialism in Davos

Argentine President Javier Milei slammed the "continuous disasters caused by socialism" in Davos today.

Speaking to a crowd of globalists at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, Milei alluded to the fact that while socialism may sound good on paper, it always ends in catastrophe.

He cited the tragic example of Venezuela as a stark warning to the West. As a once prosperous nation, he noted how it has now been reduced to ruins with an 80% collapse in GDP, widespread poverty, and a “brutal narcodictatorship” whose tentacles of terror have spread across the Americas. The toll of this has spread further than just the economy, and Milei drew on both the moral and human devastation.

Argentina President @JMilei slams the "continuous disasters caused by socialism," pointing to Venezuela as a recent example.



Capitalists must "promote the ideals of freedom" through "ethical and moral virtue," he adds. pic.twitter.com/lOp0W18fBi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2026

The fiery, often controversial libertarian leader called on capitalists to step up and promote the ideals of freedom through ethical and moral virtue, without pandering to woke nonsense.

Milei laid out a plan to save the West from its current decline by leaning on the timeless foundations that built Western civilization. "We must once again draw inspiration from Greek philosophy, embrace Roman law, and return to Judeo-Christian values,” he said.

.@JMilei's lays out his plan to save the West at the WEF: "We must once again draw inspiration from Greek philosophy, embrace Roman law and return to Judeo-Christian values." pic.twitter.com/FsA7CmDua7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2026

Anything less, he warned, leaves the door open to the same socialist poison that's already wreaking havoc.

While the Davos elite preach stakeholder capitalism and endless regulation, Milei is showing that the opposite works. In Argentina, his reforms ended a 123-year deficit, turning the economy around after decades of socialist mismanagement had left the nation on the brink of collapse.

"Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America": Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick slams the WEF's "failed policy" for leaving the US and its workers behind.



"America First is a different model," he says. pic.twitter.com/SzwwMKZdDs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

The message was that the West is at a crossroads, with the current collectivist trajectory risking poverty and ruin. Milei calls for nations to defend liberty and freedom, while he himself walks the walk.