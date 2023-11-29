Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei plans to convert to Judaism: report

Javier Milei, the president-elect of Argentina, is reportedly planning to convert to Judaism.

According to Bloomberg, this development aligns with Milei's earlier announcement of his intention to relocate Argentina’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Upon his arrival in the United States on Monday, Milei's first stop was at the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the late leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. This visit underscored his respect and connection to the Jewish community. Before leaving Argentina, Milei also participated in the Havdalah ceremony in Buenos Aires with Rabbi David Pinto Shlita, receiving a blessing for himself and his nation.

Rabbi Pinto Shlita praised Argentina and expressed hope for the country's future under Milei's leadership, while Milei expressed his gratitude to the rabbi. The rabbi also prayed for Milei’s protection and success.

“I celebrate this beautiful country, Argentina, and I ask God to protect the Argentine nation so that it returns to what it was before. I am sure that with God’s help you will help the nation and, with the people of Argentina, you will achieve it,” Pinto Shilta told Milei, who responded, “Thank you, thank you, rabbi.” The rabbi told Milei’s sister, “We pray to God to protect him in everything he needs.”

Argentina is home to the largest Jewish population in South America, estimated at around 220,000 people.

The country has witnessed significant terrorist attacks targeting its Jewish community, including the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy and the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing, the deadliest in Argentine history. Hezbollah was formally accused by Argentine prosecutors of carrying out the AMIA bombing under the direction of the Iranian government.

Milei had previously visited Rabbi Schneerson’s grave in July, where he sought blessings for his presidential campaign. Schneerson, renowned for his global Jewish outreach efforts, led the widespread Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which boasts a significant global presence.

In his first interview with foreign press post-election, given to the Hasidic newspaper Kfar Chabad, Milei spoke highly of the Jewish people's historical resilience and divine protection.

“From what I’ve learned about the history of the Jewish people, their survival against all odds, and the divine protection they’ve received, I’m certain they will continue to prevail. My message is to keep faith in God, stay strong and united,” he said. “Eventually, the world will realize the enduring truth — the nation of Israel lives on!”