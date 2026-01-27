Argentine justice minister praises Milei's reforms, ties to Israel at Jerusalem antisemitism conference

Article by Rebel News staff.

Argentina's Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona praised President Javier Milei's judicial reforms and close ties with the U.S. and Israel during an interview at an international conference on combating antisemitism in Jerusalem, where Rebel News' Avi Yemini caught up with him.

Cúneo Libarona told Yemini Argentina now has a “very good” justice system after shifting to an accusatorial model, updating the country's criminal code, and strengthening federal processes. He expressed optimism for further improvements.

The U.S. action against Venezuela, which saw tyrant Nicolas Maduro captured by American forces, had no direct impact on Argentine or justice in the region, but did highlight the benefits of U.S. cooperation, including training for prosecutors.

Milei's presidency has been a "miracle" for Argentina, Cúneo Libarona said, describing the charismatic libertarian leader as intelligent and hardworking, driven to find solutions for the country after decades of economic woes.

The Argentine justice minister dismissed the libertarians who admire Milei but criticize his support for Israel and Judaism, arguing Milei's moral compass, rooted in Torah values, underpins his success.

Rabbi Shimon, who served as Milei's spiritual adviser for about five years, described a rabbi's role as helping ask the right questions on a spiritual path. He emphasized that strong moral values from Torah and Jewish tradition form the basis for effective politics and economics, suggesting Milei's admirers explore these foundations.

The minister noted antisemitism in Argentina requires constant vigilance through laws and education, referencing ongoing justice for the 1994 Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina bombing.

Cúneo Libarona called his participation in the summit an honour, citing meetings with Israeli and U.S. justice officials.