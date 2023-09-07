E-transfer (Canada):

“The No One” is an illegal crowd in the United Nations that has declared Jews illegal in their own homelands. However, that hasn't stopped the town of Ariel from blooming in the desert.

Sheila is currently in Israel this week on a fact-finding mission, aimed at uncovering the misinformation propagated by mainstream media, politicians, and the United Nations. Today, she finds herself in the town of Ariel.

The town of Ariel is a booming place with a robust economy and a real sense of community. It sits in Judea and Samaria, strategically between the border with Jordan and the coast, Tel Aviv.

However, this town, along with 143 other similar communities, has been labeled illegal by the United Nations and the international community due to their location on what is considered disputed West Bank territory.

What that means is that these towns built on traditional Jewish lands are places where Jews are not allowed to live, which seems "anti-Semitic," according to Sheila. These communities built on disputed West Bank territory have been called a hindrance to peace, though thanks to the Trump negotiated Abraham Accords, peace has actually broken out in the Middle East.

Sheila interviewed Elad Netsuyanim, the Executive Director of the Ariel Development Fund.

Netsuyanim told Sheila about the history of Ariel.

Ariel was established in 1978, and was founded by a group of individuals who relocated from Tel Aviv to this strategic location, approximately 40 kilometers from both the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan Valley. It's situated in the middle of Israel's borders, covering a distance roughly equivalent to the width of Canada from coast to coast.

He also added that the town of Ariel is known for its welcoming atmosphere, and it employs a substantial number of Palestinian workers, totaling 5000 individuals, including not only laborers but also directors, engineers, and designers who commute daily from the surrounding areas.

"We believe that that's what make us, by the way, not just legal, but also not an obstacle for peace, but a breach for peace. But part of the solution, because we have common interests with them, common interests for economics, for common for a common living, for for peace," he concluded.

