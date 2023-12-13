Armed Hamas militants seize humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza, intimidate civilians
“Hamas gunmen on top of aid trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip shoot at Palestinian civilians,” Joe Truzman, a “research analyst focusing on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East,” posted on X.
Recent footage has allegedly captured disturbing scenes where members of Hamas, heavily armed, were seen mounting humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza. In these videos, they appear to be aggressively wielding their weapons, intimidating civilians on the streets below.
Additionally, there are growing apprehensions that these trucks, which are crucial for delivering essential supplies like food and medicine to the civilian population, are at risk of being commandeered by Hamas, which could potentially prevent the much-needed aid from reaching the intended recipients in Gaza, the Daily Wire reports.
“Hamas gunmen on top of aid trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip shoot at Palestinian civilians,” Joe Truzman, a “research analyst focusing on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East,” posted on X.
Aviva Klompas also shared the footage, stating, “This is outrageous. The world demands that Israel send humanitarian aid into Gaza for Palestinian civilians and as quickly as it’s sent in, it’s stolen by Hamas. Here you see their gunmen standing on top of aid trucks aiming their weapons at people on the street.”
Tthe United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), called for additional aid to Gaza on Monday, saying, “Too many people haven’t eaten now for two, three days in the #GazaStrip @UNRWA colleagues are doing everything they can with what little they have – but food, water and fuel are being systematically used as weapons of war in #Gaza. Hunger stalks everyone.”
.@UNRWA is complaining about the lack of food and water in Gaza. They conveniently leave out that on multiple occasions Hamas has been caught stealing the humanitarian aid.— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 11, 2023
Why doesn’t @UNRWA speak to their Hamas friends about getting aid to people in Gaza? https://t.co/V2B10rLNDW pic.twitter.com/DqP6HY85YA
“@UNRWA is complaining about the lack of food and water in Gaza. They conveniently leave out that on multiple occasions Hamas has been caught stealing the humanitarian aid. Why doesn’t @UNRWA speak to their Hamas friends about getting aid to people in Gaza?” Libs of TikTok curator Chaya Raichik asked.
Quote tweeting UNRWA's post, John Hawkins responded: “It would probably help a lot if Hamas didn’t literally keep stealing aid truck after aid truck instead of letting people use the aid."
It would probably help a lot if Hamas didn't literally keep stealing aid truck after aid truck instead of letting people use the aid. https://t.co/MQjEMi5tdW— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 12, 2023
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.