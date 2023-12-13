Armed Hamas militants seize humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza, intimidate civilians

Tthe United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), called for additional aid to Gaza on Monday, saying, “Too many people haven’t eaten now for two, three days in the #GazaStrip @UNRWA colleagues are doing everything they can with what little they have – but food, water and fuel are being systematically used as weapons of war in #Gaza. Hunger stalks everyone.”

“@UNRWA is complaining about the lack of food and water in Gaza. They conveniently leave out that on multiple occasions Hamas has been caught stealing the humanitarian aid. Why doesn’t @UNRWA speak to their Hamas friends about getting aid to people in Gaza?” Libs of TikTok curator Chaya Raichik asked.