Arrests made after Calgary Eritrean mob violence

Ten people were taken to the hospital following a 150-person street fight that broke out after Eritrean political tensions spilled onto the streets of the Falconridge neighbourhood.

Laddie Boparai
Police say that 11 men have been charged in connection with a riot that occurred on September 2 in the city's northeast during an Eritrean cultural festival.

According to a Calgary Police Service (CPS) release:

Daniel Negasi, 36, Okbazghi Tesfamichael Haile, 32, Habtom Haile, 33, and Efrem Haile Gebru, 38, are facing charges of rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Angosom Bahta, 35 and Tesfaldot Hailemariam Gebrekid, 27, have been charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Amanuel Kiflezgi Sium, 24 and Yamin Okubahanes, 28, are facing charges of rioting, assault with a weapon, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Tesfans Gebregzabher, 49, has been charged with rioting and assault with a weapon, while Million Hagos, 43, faces charges of rioting.

The East African nation of Eritrea is currently experiencing civil unrest. Under a one-party government led by Isaias Afwerki, the organization of opposition parties is prohibited. 

Supporters and detractors of the current government clashed at the Calgary community festival, using bricks and brandishing weapons.

CPS has identified 50 other persons of interest in what the police describe as the "largest violent event" to occur in the city in recent memory.

