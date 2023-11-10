Arrests made after Calgary Eritrean mob violence

Laddie Boparai

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Police say that 11 men have been charged in connection with a riot that occurred on September 2 in the city's northeast during an Eritrean cultural festival.

According to a Calgary Police Service (CPS) release:

Daniel Negasi, 36, Okbazghi Tesfamichael Haile, 32, Habtom Haile, 33, and Efrem Haile Gebru, 38, are facing charges of rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Angosom Bahta, 35 and Tesfaldot Hailemariam Gebrekid, 27, have been charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Amanuel Kiflezgi Sium, 24 and Yamin Okubahanes, 28, are facing charges of rioting, assault with a weapon, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Tesfans Gebregzabher, 49, has been charged with rioting and assault with a weapon, while Million Hagos, 43, faces charges of rioting.

🚨 Violent conflict in Falconridge 🚨



At approximately 5 p.m., today, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, officers responded to the northeast community of Falconridge for reports of two groups engaged in violence. It is believed up to 150 people were initially involved. Upon arrival,… pic.twitter.com/IqI4d2AvVq — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 3, 2023

Ten people were taken to the hospital following a 150-person street fight that broke out after Eritrean political tensions spilled onto the streets of the Falconridge neighbourhood.

"We're not policing ideologies": Calgary's police chief responds to a melee that broke out between Eritreans on the city's streets.



With no charges laid, Chief Mark Neufeld says officers will "go after all of the offences" from the riot.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/DQTVJErTFc pic.twitter.com/X3013n3OnB — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 6, 2023

The East African nation of Eritrea is currently experiencing civil unrest. Under a one-party government led by Isaias Afwerki, the organization of opposition parties is prohibited.

Supporters and detractors of the current government clashed at the Calgary community festival, using bricks and brandishing weapons.

🔵 CHARGES LAID 🔵



11 men have been charged in the violent conflict that occurred in the city’s northeast on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.



Remaining persons of interest information?

✉️ [email protected]



🌐 https://t.co/YHb53qr6bX

📺 Media availability: https://t.co/cOKNZwfH2c pic.twitter.com/XTujKM1Db0 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 9, 2023