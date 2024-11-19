Arts professor tells Canadians to go to a university library to access news

"So censorship, as long as it's raising funds for a purpose you like, is ok?" MP Jamil Jivani questioned Shannon Dea, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Regina, about the federal government's legislative measures, specifically Bills C-11 and C-18, which infringe upon Canadians' freedom of expression.

During Monday's Commons Ethics Committee hearing, MP Jivani expressed concerns that these bills grant the federal bureaucracy increased authority to control online content, potentially limiting what Canadians can see, hear, and say on digital platforms.

He asked Dean Dea whether she empathized with Canadians worried about such potential restrictions on free expression.

She did not.

Dean Dea acknowledged the importance of freedom of expression but emphasized the need for regulation to address misinformation and harmful content online. She suggested that a balance must be struck between protecting free speech and safeguarding public interests.

Dea suggested Canadians should access university libraries to access news content now blocked by Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram in response to Bill C-11, which requires social media companies to compensate publishers if users share a link to content.

