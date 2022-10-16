Asking Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (UN WHO Director) a question about lockdowns

E-transfer (Canada):

I just asked Tedros Adhanom a question about lockdowns.And he panicked.

You know who “Dr.” Tedros is, right? (I put the word doctor in quotes, because he’s not actually a medical doctor.)

Tedros is the head of the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), installed in that position by China.

He’s the man who whitewashed China’s role in spreading the virus. And he’s the one who pushed brutal, China-style lockdowns on the whole world. All while acting as the chief salesman for Big Pharma.

Well, I confronted Tedros in person today. And he didn’t like it one bit.

Tedros has never been asked a tough question in his life, has he? He had no idea what to say. And his little staffer quickly pushed me aside and ushered him away. Because he’s used to only talking to carefully selected “journalists” who will only parrot the WHO’s line.

That’s exactly why I’m here in Berlin, Germany. I’m part of a squad of FIVE Rebel News journalists who have come here to cover the WHO summit. I’m here, along with my fellow Rebels, Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie, as well as two video editors and cameramen, Guillaume Roy and Ed Crawford. We’re citizen journalists, which is why we ask real questions, not pre-approved puff balls.

It’s the first time the WHO has had an in-person meeting since before the pandemic. Thousands of delegates from all over the world are here — all staying at a luxury hotel, as usual. (My Rebel News team and I flew here economy-class, and are staying at a cheap AirBNB.)

We’re here for the duration of this WHO conference. And as you can see, we’re going to do journalism that you would never see in the mainstream media. Truly independent journalism: asking real questions, not just engaging in government propaganda.

