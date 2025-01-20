Audit reveals military unprepared for chemical and biological threats

The audit found no electronic inventory system for managing supplies, making tracking and maintaining the stockpile unreliable.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 20, 2025

The Department of National Defence (DND) is failing to maintain critical emergency medical supplies needed to protect Canadian Armed Forces personnel in the event of a chemical, biological, or nuclear attack, according to an internal audit. 

“Funding challenges have impacted the program’s ability to build the stockpile to directed levels,” stated the Evaluation Of The Strategic Medical Countermeasures Program Summary according to a report published by Blacklock's Monday morning. 

The military released only a four-page summary of the investigation, highlighting the risks of inadequate preparedness.

The findings mirror earlier investigations that revealed the Public Health Agency of Canada’s failure to stockpile pandemic supplies before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Emergency medical supplies were stored in Petawawa, Pembroke, and Trenton, Ontario leased warehouses. These “high readiness strategic stockpiles” were intended for rapid distribution to military personnel in crisis situations.

“The program plays a critical role in the Canadian Armed Forces’ chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defence by acquiring and maintaining a high readiness strategic stockpile of medical countermeasures,” noted the summary. It also warned that growing threats and increased deployments could heighten the need for such measures in the future.

The audit found no electronic inventory system for managing supplies, making tracking and maintaining the stockpile unreliable. “Without reliable and timely inventory data, tracking the status of the stockpile is difficult, time-consuming, and potentially inaccurate,” auditors wrote.

No explanation was provided for the mismanagement. However, the report warned that without corrective action, stockpile readiness will remain compromised, potentially endangering military personnel in critical scenarios.

