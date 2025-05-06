Audit torches Carney-linked firm in $157M armed forces fiasco

You want to understand the Liberal government under Mark Carney? Simple. It’s not a government — it’s a golden gravy train for connected insiders, and Carney’s riding in the engine car.

Let’s talk about the latest scandal, buried in a dry audit and ignored by the media that's too busy licking government boots to do journalism, except Blacklock's Reporter, which broke this story on Tuesday.

Auditors just torched a $157 million military relocation contract awarded to Brookfield Global Relocation Services. It was supposed to make life easier for the 12,000 soldiers and families who move each year. Instead? “Errors.” “Delays.” “Inefficiencies.” Damaged morale. Missed deadlines. Confusion. Wasted taxpayer money.

And who was the chair of Brookfield Asset Management — the parent company — when the contract was handed out and while the mess unfolded?

Mark Carney. The same man who now runs the country.

But the rot doesn’t stop there.

Carney was also advising the Liberal Party during this time — not the prime minister, just the leader of the Liberal Party who happens to be the prime minister. Cute little legal trick to skirt conflict of interest laws. Meanwhile, companies linked to him were making bank on government contracts and failing Canadians. Our soldiers, no less.

When asked to disclose his assets during the campaign? Carney shrugged and claimed they were in a blind trust. Blind trust? Please. He was at the helm of Brookfield. He knows exactly what it owns. And what he owns. Canadians aren’t stupid.

Mark Carney dismisses questions from reporters who ask about potential conflicts of interest he might have, telling CBC's Rosemary Barton she is acting with "ill-will" and that her "line of questioning is trying to invent new rules." pic.twitter.com/lHK6OL8YzZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

And this fits the pattern. Because under the Liberals, public service isn’t about service — it’s about shoveling cash into the same circle of Bay Street elites, consultants, and party donors.

ArriveCAN? $60 million gone. McKinsey? $100 million for what? Still waiting on that answer. And now the green slush fund — over $750 million in grants, much of it handed to Liberal insiders and friends of the board. Projects with no oversight. No compliance. Just a handshake and a cheque.

And now we’ve got Carney in the top job. And if you think he’s going to clean up the corruption, ask yourself: when has the ringleader ever dismantled the circus?

This isn't going to get better. It's going to get more sophisticated. The Liberals aren't ashamed — they're just adapting. They're laundering influence through shell organizations and green grants. They're running contracts through “arms-length” agencies and wink-and-nod advisory gigs.

It's the same scam, upgraded for the post-Trudeau era.

The names change. The pockets stay the same.

So when Mark Carney says he's restoring trust, just remember: he's not the antidote to Liberal corruption. He's the architect of its next phase.

And the rest of us? We're just the ones stuck paying for it.