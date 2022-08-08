Aussie doctor may lose medical licence over 'anti-vax outburst'

Dr William Bay. Inset: CMO Paul Kelly

Queensland GP Dr William Bay may lose his medical licence after calling out Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly at a Australian Medical Association conference in Sydney.

In footage uploaded to social media, Dr Bay unleashes in a tirade flagging his concerns over the Covid-19 vaccine, urging his colleagues in attendance to join his protest.

"I am here today to ask you to join with the people of Australia and stop forcing these vaccines on people who are getting killed by them," Dr Bay shouts. "Professor Paul Kelly is liar and is gaslighting all of you."

Scoffing attendees are seen standing up and walking out while Dr Bay continues to shout into the microphone.

As he was escorted out of the conference room, Dr Bay began to chant 'One shot, two shots, three shots four, how many shots until you hit the floor?'.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) condemned Dr Bay's outburst, issuing him a notice threatening to suspend his licence.

The regulation body said Dr Bay's behaviour 'poses a serious risk to persons' and requires 'immediate action' to protect public health adding that his public 'mistrust of vaccinations' had the potential to 'undermine public health directives and positions'.

News.com.au reported Dr Bay has until August 16 to argue why his registration should not be suspended:

NCA NewsWire has seen a copy of AHPRA’s suspension notice, which states the Medical Board believes Dr Bay’s conduct “poses a serious risk to persons” and require “immediate action” to protect public health. The board raised concerns about videos Dr Bay posted online regarding his “mistrust of vaccinations”, public health measures and the health care system. “The statements by you, as recently as June 2022, have the potential to undermine public health directives and positions in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine,” the notice reads.

Dr Bay told Rebel News at protest in Brisbane last week about his concerns that the personal care of patients was coming at the expense of wider public health messaging.