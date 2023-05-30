Aussie Garlic is effective against COVID-19, Doherty Institute claims

In an extraordinary claim, researchers at The Peter Doherty Institute have shed light on the antiviral prowess of a unique Australian garlic variant, demonstrating it to be almost entirely effective against COVID-19 and the influenza virus.

Over the past year and a half, Doherty scientists have examined the properties of garlic, revealing that a particular Australian grown variant exhibited antiviral capabilities with an astonishing 99.9 per cent effectiveness against the pathogens responsible for COVID-19 and common flu.

This world-leading research reported by AFR was instigated by the Australian Garlic Producers organisation and incorporated in-vitro experimentation with SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza type A viruses.

Garlic ingredients were extracted from exclusively grown Australian garlic varieties for testing.

The garlic variants with the highest efficacy are now on the path to commercialisation, with the primary garlic ingredient earmarked for production as a soft capsule supplement akin to fish oil or vitamin C. An international patent application has been recently filed for these products.

Breaking: Garlic shows 99.9% efficacy against Covid-19 as a natural anti-viral remedy according to the Doherty Institute in Melbourne. I fact-check the 🤡🌎 "fact-checkers" that claimed it was harmful misinformation to talk about garlic. pic.twitter.com/xkGbYQePXN — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) May 30, 2023

Dr Julie McAuley, who manages the COVID-19 research lab at Doherty’s high containment facility, shared her surprise at the remarkable outcomes.

“We were keen to discern whether these strains could potentially eliminate COVID-19," she confided to AFR. "Although I initially had my doubts, after testing over 20 varieties, we identified one of AGP’s products that significantly reduced the infectious titre of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza by 99.9 per cent. This nearly obliterated the virus genome, signifying almost total virucidal activity.”

In order to validate the results, the garlic variety was tested in multiple locations to ensure the outcomes weren’t influenced by environmental factors such as nutrients or water.

The CEO of Australian Garlic Producers, Nick Diamantopoulos, commended the findings, acknowledging garlic’s centuries-long reputation for its medicinal properties.