Aussie PM gives more time to Pride parade than Alice Springs crisis

Barnaby Joyce has repeated his criticism of the Prime Minister spending more time watching tennis and marching at the LGBTQ parade than talking to locals in Alice Springs where a crime crisis has traumatised the town.

The Nationals MP said Alice Springs locals were “annoyed” with Mr Albanese for spending only four hours there.

“He spent more time at the tennis,” Joyce told ABC radio this week. “He probably spent more time at the Woodford Folk festival. And this (the Mardi Gras) was another issue where he believes it’s a great thing to go.”

Radio host Patricia Karvelas argued that comparing the tennis and the Pride Parade was unfair.

“One is about a group that has suffered their rights being abused over years and the other is a tennis match. They are different,” Karvelas said.

Joyce countered that people in Alice Springs were having their rights abused and that the Prime Minister had not made addressing it “paramount”.

Joyce was among the first to criticise the Prime Minister’s decision to march at the WorldPride parade after spending so little time in Alice Springs.

He told Sky News Australia last week: “Does that mean the Mardi Gras is more important than the law-and-order issue for the people of Central Australia whose kids are being assaulted, whose women are being beaten senseless?”