Aussie supermarket called out for marked-up pride bags

Coles have introduced special pride-themed paper bags to celebrate World Pride, but not everyone is happy.

SBS News presenter Ricardo Concalves complained that the customers were being charged more for the LGBTQ bags than for the supermarket chain’s regular bags.

The Pride bags, featuring a rainbow flag cost 55 cents compared to the standard bags that sell for just 25 cents. Concalves posted a photo of the Pride bag on Twitter with the caption: "Everyone may be welcome at the table, but you'll have to pay more than double to do so."

News that the gay bag cost 30 cents more than the normal bag sparked anger on social media.

“Be better Coles,” one furious reader replied.

Another tweeted: “Boo. Inclusion is not a marketing opportunity at any price point.”