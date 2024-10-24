Aussie teachers in panic mode over the prospect of being caught out by kids

A call for parents to hold teachers accountable has sent shockwaves through the educational community, as teachers grapple with the potential fallout from students secretly recording them.

The group, Parents Taking Charge, spearheaded by anti-lockdown activist Monica Smit, urges parents to empower their children to document what they deem inappropriate educational content, around issues like radical gender ideology and Australia's colonial past.

110 schools will be asked by the parents to share the sexual curriculums for next year.



This project is not sinister or sneaky. Parents deserve to know what their children are being taught.



If the school has nothing to hide, they can welcome parents who ask questions with… pic.twitter.com/an1lI0ubEk — Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy Australia (@reignitedemaust) October 23, 2024

The group encourages parents to probe their children about school activities, including whether the national anthem is sung, how gender transitions are addressed and what toilet facilities students are permitted to use.

Teachers are alarmed at the prospect of being surveilled by their students. Many educators express that the idea of being filmed undermines their authority and privacy.

One teacher voiced their frustrations online, saying, “I can barely get my students to listen for a full lesson let alone indoctrinate them,” while another commented, “If a kid whips out a video camera, you bet I’m calling executive and not doing anything until it’s gone.”

Smit, who recently secured a major legal victory against Victoria Police over unlawful arrests, dismissed privacy concerns, suggesting that if teachers are conducting themselves appropriately, there is nothing to fear from being recorded.

“It’s 2024; cameras are everywhere. If a teacher isn’t doing anything inappropriate, there’s no need to be concerned,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Victorian government reaffirmed that “every student has a right to learn in a safe and supportive environment” and condemned the use of mobile phones for secretive recording in schools.

Edward Schuller from the Teachers Professional Association of Victoria commented that this movement reflects broader anxieties about transparency within the education system.

“This is a natural consequence of the unease over how the education system is operating in Victoria,” he stated.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



