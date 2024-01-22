Aussie women's rights advocate celebrates dismissal of vilification complaint
Kirralie Smith triumphs as the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) dismisses vilification complaint against her and Binary Australia.
In a significant victory for Kirralie Smith and Binary Australia, NCAT has dismissed a vilification complaint lodged against them.
Smith, a prominent campaigner for women's rights, announced the triumph on social media, informing supporters about the positive outcome.
CASE DISMISSED!!!!— Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) January 23, 2024
Very happy that a vilification complaint has been dismissed by NCAT pic.twitter.com/osy9d5JhVI
The complaint, initially submitted to the anti-discrimination board, was later referred to NCAT for consideration.
The hearing, which took place in November, saw the intervention of the NSW Attorney General, arguing that NCAT lacked the jurisdiction to address the matter due to certain aspects falling under federal jurisdiction.
The Tribunal's decision, issued recently, hinged on the acknowledgment that federal jurisdiction was involved.
The ruling stated:
"The Tribunal declines to deal with the application as it involves an exercise of federal jurisdiction."
Smith remains steadfast in her advocacy for women and children. As the spokesperson for Binary Australia, she affirms her commitment to speaking the truth, asserting, "No one can change their sex. Women’s sex-based rights are worth fighting for."
The outcome marks a significant development in the ongoing dialogue around gender and biological sex in Australian society.
- By Avi Yemini
