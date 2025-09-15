Australia enforces world’s harshest social media age crackdown

Australia is introducing the world’s toughest rules to keep children off social media, with platforms facing fines of up to $49.5 million if they fail to detect and remove underage users.

From December 10, social media companies must actively identify and deactivate accounts belonging to users under 16, block re-registration attempts, and provide proper appeals processes. Communications Minister Anika Wells has unveiled a list of “reasonable steps” platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube must follow.

The measures demand that age assurance technology not be a “set-and-forget” system and cannot rely solely on self-declaration. Platforms are encouraged to adopt a layered or “waterfall approach” using multiple checks across the user experience to detect underage accounts. They must also remove existing accounts “with care and clear communication” and provide accessible review options for those who believe they were wrongly flagged.

Wells and controversial eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant will present the guidance directly to tech companies during a visit to the United States later this month. After trials proved the technology exists to meet the requirements, Wells said there is no excuse for companies to fall short.

“This industry guidance makes clear our strong expectations that social media platforms step up to the plate to implement the minimum age in a way that is effective, private, and fair on Australian users,” she said. “The government has done the work to ensure that platforms have the information they need to comply with the new laws – and it’s now on them to take the necessary steps. Parents, kids – indeed the entire Australian community – are relying on them to keep young Australians safer online. eSafety’s guidance makes clear that platforms must comply with the law, and also provide transparent and accessible information to their users about their age assurance systems.”

eSafety stressed that companies will not be required to verify every user’s age or rely on government ID, and personal data should not be stored. Underage users cannot be automatically moved to child-friendly apps without explicit opt-in. Other nations, including Europe, are closely watching Australia’s contentious move.