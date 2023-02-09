Australia names controversial new advocate for gender equality

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, recently appointed Stephanie Copus-Campbell to be the new ambassador for gender equality in the country.

Copus-Campbell, who reportedly doesn't have any prior public service experience according to her LinkedIn profile, will serve as the "lead international advocate for Australia's commitment to gender equality and the human rights of women and girls and persons of diverse gender identities."

Wong also announced the upcoming release of a new "international gender equality strategy" in the near future, emphasizing that gender equality will be a priority. However, the appointment of the new ambassador received strong criticism on social media.

Weird how “Australia’s new Ambassador for Gender Equality” can’t even define what a woman is. https://t.co/Zic3hxrK1j — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 9, 2023

In a video announcement posted on her Twitter account, Copus-Campbell stated her commitment to promoting gender equality, calling it "the right thing to do, but it's also the smart thing to do."

She also expressed her desire to listen to those dedicated to gender equality and learn about their perspectives and priorities. The new ambassador intends to focus on women's economic empowerment, leadership for women and girls, access to health and education services, and addressing sexual and gender-based violence.