Australia to spend $1 billion on missile defence upgrades
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced a significant military upgrade this week, including the purchase of 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and the fitting of naval ships with Naval Strike Missiles (NSM).
The Australian government will spend $1b on missiles and rockets in one of the military’s most significant upgrades in decades.
Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the deal this week which he said would help to safeguard against conflicts in the region.
The deal will see Australia take possession of 20 “cutting edge” High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the same type recently used by Ukraine to reportedly kill 400 Russian soldiers.
The purchase of the HIMARS allows the Australian military to target threats at a range of 300km, with that distance to be increased over time with technological advances. The missiles, which will be available from 2027 are highly mobile which makes them difficult for the enemy to target.
The government will also fit naval ships with the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), significantly increasing the firepower of our Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024.
“In the current strategic environment, it’s important the Australian Defence Force is equipped with high-end, targeted military capabilities,” Marles said.
“The Albanese Government is taking a proactive approach to keeping Australia safe – and the Naval Strike Missile and HIMARS launchers will give our Defence Force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests.”
- By Avi Yemini
