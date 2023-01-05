Australia to spend $1 billion on missile defence upgrades

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles / ABC

The Australian government will spend $1b on missiles and rockets in one of the military’s most significant upgrades in decades.

Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the deal this week which he said would help to safeguard against conflicts in the region.

The deal will see Australia take possession of 20 “cutting edge” High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the same type recently used by Ukraine to reportedly kill 400 Russian soldiers.

The purchase of the HIMARS allows the Australian military to target threats at a range of 300km, with that distance to be increased over time with technological advances. The missiles, which will be available from 2027 are highly mobile which makes them difficult for the enemy to target.

The government will also fit naval ships with the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), significantly increasing the firepower of our Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024.