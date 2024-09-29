Australia, we have a serious problem — hate-fuelled protests have crossed the line

Australia's capital cities saw anti-Israel rallies where extremist symbols and terror group endorsements were on full display. And the mainstream media was fully behind it.

Over the weekend, the anti-Israel protesters I’ve been warning you about for over a year finally removed their masks. They’re not hiding anymore.

These rallies across the country were no longer about being "pro-Palestinian" or even "anti-Israel."

Instead, large groups of masked Middle Eastern men openly marched our streets, proudly waving Hezbollah flags, a terrorist organisation sharing the same murderous ideologies as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hamas, and other Australia-hating Islamist groups.

What makes it worse is that these rallies in our major cities were not just tolerated — they were endorsed by The Australian Greens. Senator Mehreen Faruqi, a Pakistani immigrant, even addressed the militant crowd in Sydney.

And don’t expect the mainstream media to call it out. The ABC sent a reporter, who, instead of covering the danger, produced a puff piece on the terrorist rallies.

It’s not just about protests anymore. It’s about extremists flaunting their support for terror organisations right in front of Australian police, in the heart of our cities.

And still, the media and politicians seem more concerned about protecting their own narratives than the safety of the Australian public.

