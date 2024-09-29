Australia, we have a serious problem — hate-fuelled protests have crossed the line

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 32,911 signatures

Over the weekend, the anti-Israel protesters I’ve been warning you about for over a year finally removed their masks. They’re not hiding anymore.

🚨 AUSTRALIA—WE HAVE A MAJOR PROBLEM!



The anti-Israel protesters I have been warning you about for the last year have finally taken their masks off



They're not hiding their TERRORIST support anymore



Full story: https://t.co/l7ihbmrDkT pic.twitter.com/CP0nFIb7fU — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 30, 2024

These rallies across the country were no longer about being "pro-Palestinian" or even "anti-Israel."

The Australian Greens today rallying in support of prescribed terrorist organisation



Time to start locking these extremists up https://t.co/VIwTXnr8dr — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024

Instead, large groups of masked Middle Eastern men openly marched our streets, proudly waving Hezbollah flags, a terrorist organisation sharing the same murderous ideologies as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hamas, and other Australia-hating Islamist groups.

Remember what @VictoriaPolice did to old ladies peacefully protesting lockdown a couple of years ago?



Cops bashed them



But today, they stood by as masked men rallied in support of a prescribed terrorists



Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/bm4BLfvgfY — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024

What makes it worse is that these rallies in our major cities were not just tolerated — they were endorsed by The Australian Greens. Senator Mehreen Faruqi, a Pakistani immigrant, even addressed the militant crowd in Sydney.

Mehreen Faruqi should be deported back to Pakistan after rallying in SUPPORT of a prescribed terrorist organisation in Sydney today



Thank you @AustralianJA for calling out this imported Jihadi



pic.twitter.com/7hUo5hpc0H — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024

And don’t expect the mainstream media to call it out. The ABC sent a reporter, who, instead of covering the danger, produced a puff piece on the terrorist rallies.

🚨 Today, our taxpayer-funded news network got an Egyptian “reporter” to do a puff piece on nationwide rallies in support of a prescribed Islamic terrorist organisation



DEFUND ABC NEWS NOW https://t.co/llCFz2dBt1 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024

It’s not just about protests anymore. It’s about extremists flaunting their support for terror organisations right in front of Australian police, in the heart of our cities.

If Senator Fatima Payman loves Jihadis like Nasrallah that much, she should go back to the Taliban in Afghanistan



But she won’t



Instead, she’ll stay safely here while taking the Australian taxpayer for every cent to import her hate pic.twitter.com/aVGrps3y9d — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024

And still, the media and politicians seem more concerned about protecting their own narratives than the safety of the Australian public.