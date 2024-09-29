Australia, we have a serious problem — hate-fuelled protests have crossed the line
Australia's capital cities saw anti-Israel rallies where extremist symbols and terror group endorsements were on full display. And the mainstream media was fully behind it.
Over the weekend, the anti-Israel protesters I’ve been warning you about for over a year finally removed their masks. They’re not hiding anymore.
🚨 AUSTRALIA—WE HAVE A MAJOR PROBLEM!— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 30, 2024
The anti-Israel protesters I have been warning you about for the last year have finally taken their masks off
They're not hiding their TERRORIST support anymore
Full story: https://t.co/l7ihbmrDkT pic.twitter.com/CP0nFIb7fU
These rallies across the country were no longer about being "pro-Palestinian" or even "anti-Israel."
The Australian Greens today rallying in support of prescribed terrorist organisation— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024
Time to start locking these extremists up https://t.co/VIwTXnr8dr
Instead, large groups of masked Middle Eastern men openly marched our streets, proudly waving Hezbollah flags, a terrorist organisation sharing the same murderous ideologies as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hamas, and other Australia-hating Islamist groups.
Remember what @VictoriaPolice did to old ladies peacefully protesting lockdown a couple of years ago?— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024
Cops bashed them
But today, they stood by as masked men rallied in support of a prescribed terrorists
Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/bm4BLfvgfY
What makes it worse is that these rallies in our major cities were not just tolerated — they were endorsed by The Australian Greens. Senator Mehreen Faruqi, a Pakistani immigrant, even addressed the militant crowd in Sydney.
Mehreen Faruqi should be deported back to Pakistan after rallying in SUPPORT of a prescribed terrorist organisation in Sydney today— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024
Thank you @AustralianJA for calling out this imported Jihadi
pic.twitter.com/7hUo5hpc0H
And don’t expect the mainstream media to call it out. The ABC sent a reporter, who, instead of covering the danger, produced a puff piece on the terrorist rallies.
🚨 Today, our taxpayer-funded news network got an Egyptian “reporter” to do a puff piece on nationwide rallies in support of a prescribed Islamic terrorist organisation— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024
DEFUND ABC NEWS NOW https://t.co/llCFz2dBt1
It’s not just about protests anymore. It’s about extremists flaunting their support for terror organisations right in front of Australian police, in the heart of our cities.
If Senator Fatima Payman loves Jihadis like Nasrallah that much, she should go back to the Taliban in Afghanistan— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2024
But she won’t
Instead, she’ll stay safely here while taking the Australian taxpayer for every cent to import her hate pic.twitter.com/aVGrps3y9d
And still, the media and politicians seem more concerned about protecting their own narratives than the safety of the Australian public.
- By Avi Yemini
