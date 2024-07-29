Australian Defence worker linked to controversial anti-Israel group

Victoria Liang's LinkedIn profile.

Free Palestine Printing (FPP), an Australian group previously criticised for promoting violence and antisemitism, continues its contentious activities unabated.

The group has recently expanded its collection of prints, many of which infringe on copyrights, and launched a GoFundMe campaign to allegedly "Support Families Arriving from Gaza to Australia."

Despite their claims, there is no proof of where the funds are actually going, raising suspicions about the group's true intentions.

One individual linked to FPP is Victoria Liang of Canberra, who has been exposed by pro-Israel blog Israellycool after publicly advertising her involvement on LinkedIn.

Free Palestine Printing in Melbourne has escalated to direct death threats against Australian Labor Party politicians.



I wonder what it will take for the police to do something. Free Palestine Printing have been selling pro-Hamas merchandise for weeks pic.twitter.com/s0xPG7WukG — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 19, 2024

Liang's connection to the group is troubling, especially considering her day job within the Australian Defence establishment. This situation potentially poses a conflict of interest, given Australia's defence industry cooperation with Israel.

The identity of others behind FPP remains speculative, though it is suspected that well-known Israel-haters in Australia may be involved.

The involvement of anyone, particularly those in sensitive government roles, in spreading propaganda that incites violence and promotes hatred against Jews is deeply concerning.