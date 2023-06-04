Australian government accused of 'emotional blackmail' in Voice to Parliament bid

The government had resorted to emotional blackmail in a desperate bid to get Australians to Anthony Albanese’s Voice to Parliament, Jacinta Price said at the weekend.

The Opposition Indigenous Affairs spokeswoman slammed the country’s Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan for implying the ‘No’ campaign was racist.

She said Tan’s appeal to political leaders and the media to steer clear of making race the focus of the voice to parliament debate was ridiculous.

“Asking Australians to avoid highlighting race in the voice debate is like asking someone to avoid getting wet walking through monsoonal rains,” she wrote in an article for the Weekend Australian. “This is not the fault of everyday Australians but of the unyielding activist class that for the past decade has doused petrol on the flames of identity politics.”

Price said the Indigenous Voice to Parliament was a way of enshrining victimhood into the Constitution and thereby keeping Indigenous people as victims forever.

She said the referendum was asking Australians to enshrine into the Constitution a “victim narrative that sustains a multibillion-dollar industry that works in two ways: to justify its existence, and to discourage and disparage anyone who seeks to call it into question”.

“We teach our children that emotional blackmail and name calling is unhealthy, and as adults in personal relationships these behaviours are characterised as coercive control. “The voice to parliament debate has been captured by these tactics, which have been weaponised by proponents of the voice throughout debate.”

Price’s comments come as the latest Newspoll, released today, shows that less than half of eligible Australians now say they will vote in favour of the Voice.

The poll shows only 46 per cent of voters approve of altering the Constitution to give effect to an Indigenous voice as proposed by the federal government.

Opinion was almost equally divided with 43 per cent of voters saying they would vote no, while 11 per cent said they were still undecided.