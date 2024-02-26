Australian mining magnate has millions of reasons to dismiss a nuclear-powered future
Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest has called out the Liberal and National parties for promoting nuclear power, branding it a tactic by the fossil fuel industry to stall the transition to 'clean energy'.
Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest has called out the Liberal and National parties, accusing them of being puppets for the fossil fuel industry in their advocacy for nuclear power.
Forrest lambasted the parties, stating that their support for nuclear energy was merely a ploy to obstruct the necessary shift towards renewable energy sources.
However, the mining magnate's criticism comes amid growing controversy over his own investments in alternative energy, particularly hydroelectric power with critics noting his significant vested interest in forms of energy other than nuclear.
Forrest remains steadfast in his commitment to 'clean energy' initiatives. Recently, he made headlines with plans to develop 14 gigawatts of clean power projects in Australia by 2030, including significant investments in hydropower.
🚨 Why this billionaire Aussie mining magnate LOVES the World Economic Forum— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 6, 2024
This is what happened when I bumped into Australia's richest man, Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, on the streets of Davos a few weeks ago.
GET MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOkyZl pic.twitter.com/1VEJ2j8t4J
His company, Fortescue, has already greenlit $750 million in investments for three energy projects.
In a direct address to the National Party, Forrest accused them of "betraying the bush" with false promises of a nuclear-powered future, asserting that such endeavors would only exacerbate environmental issues.
He claimed the inefficiency and exorbitant costs associated with nuclear energy compared to renewable alternatives.
While the Coalition government pushes for small modular nuclear reactors as a complement to renewables, Forrest remains adamant that nuclear power is not the solution.
He advocates for policies supporting renewable energy and proposes a Carbon Solutions Levy to fund green initiatives, echoing recent proposals by globalists.
Forrest's outspoken stance against nuclear power underscores the ongoing debate surrounding Australia's energy future and highlights the complex intersection of economic interests and environmental concerns.
- By Avi Yemini
