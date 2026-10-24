Danielle Smith leaves referendum dark money probe to Elections Alberta

Premier Danielle Smith says she has seen nothing to justify an independent investigation into dark money in Alberta’s referendum, while stopping short of ruling one out and leaving the question to Elections Alberta.

Smith was asked by Rebel News reporter Angelica Toy at a press conference Wednesday whether CSIS or the RCMP had flagged any foreign interference that affected the vote, and whether she was concerned about money that flowed through Remain groups, including Forever Canadian, which Toy said spent millions for months without disclosing financials.

The premier said she holds a top-secret security clearance and has received briefings, and that CSIS focuses on state actors.

“I haven’t seen anything that suggests to me that an investigation needs to be called,” Smith said. “But again, I don’t want to prejudge what Elections Alberta might say. They might have a different opinion on that.”

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid, whose Alberta’s Choice registered as a third-party advertiser for the referendum, said Smith was not actually closing the door on a probe, only saying she hasn’t seen proof yet. Sheila pointed to Elections Alberta’s confirmation that Forever Canadian ended up under a compliance agreement after Rebel News filed a complaint.

“You only end up under a compliance agreement if you have not been complying with the rules," she said.

Elections Alberta’s notice of outcome announced no fine and no offence. Sheila described the agreement as a plea bargain.

“It’s like running over somebody with your car, and then you plead down to a parking ticket," said Sheila, "which is what Forever Canadian did. But I’m not done with these guys yet.”

She said the rest of the campaigns had to follow the rules the whole way, and that the independence side would not have been treated so lightly.

“I hope that Forever Canadian gets audited. If the independent side had done what Forever Canadian had done, you better believe there wouldn’t be not just an audit, but fines.”

Sheila said she will keep pushing Elections Alberta to find out where Forever Canadian’s campaign money came from, noting that final filings are not yet complete, so Albertans may wait a while for answers.

She also criticized the timing. Rebel News complained in July, tried to get the matter before the courts, and was told there was no time, she said, only for Elections Alberta to announce it was investigating during advance voting.

“The damage was already done," said Sheila. "And there should be serious consequences for flouting the rules and not doing anything about it, especially when it’s been a flag to Elections Alberta.”

Tamara Ugolini agreed, saying the regulator’s failure goes to the heart of its job.

“That’s your whole job, is to ensure free and fair elections. And are they free and fair if one side’s not declaring where they’re getting their funding?”