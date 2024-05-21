Australian PM silent on 'shameful' ICC war crimes claims against Israeli leaders

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has avoided commenting on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) request for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, sparking criticism from political opponents.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton expressed his support for The United States' strong condemnation of the ICC’s actions.

The ICC's Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced the court’s intent to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of severe war crimes, including “starvation of civilians as a method of warfare” and “willful murder.” Khan also targeted three key Hamas leaders with arrest warrants.

On behalf of all decent Australians allow me to apologise directly to Benjamin @netanyahu for Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s disgusting failure to condemn the antisemites of the ICC - yet another in the long line of Labor betrayals of the Jews of Australia and of the world — Rowan Dean (@rowandean) May 21, 2024

In response, President Biden called the ICC’s decision “outrageous” and asserted that there is “no equivalence” between Israel and Hamas.

"We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” he stated, reaffirming the United States’ staunch support for Israel.

Despite Australia’s close ties with Israel and its designation of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, Albanese avoided commenting on the ICC’s charges.

“I don't comment on court processes in Australia, let alone court processes globally which Australia is not a party,” he remarked.

Ironically, during the same press conference, he voiced his opinion on the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, indicating a selective approach to international legal matters.

Utter moral cowardice from Australian PM @AlboMP, refusing to respond to the outrageous ICC warrants on Israeli PM. Opposition leader @PeterDutton_MP however was unequivocal in calling charges "antisemitic" & slamming Albanese for “selling out Australia”.https://t.co/ZZnarCQx6n — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 21, 2024

Peter Dutton criticised Albanese’s silence, suggesting it could harm international relationships. He argued that Australia should unequivocally back Biden's position.

“The Prime Minister squibbed it today when he was asked about this issue,” he said.

Peter Dutton slams Albanese for failing to condemn the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister and creating a "false equivalency" with the terrorist organisation Hamas.



The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also condemned the ICC’s actions, labeling them as “shameful” and highlighting Hamas’s history of violence. Meanwhile, Netanyahu vehemently rejected the ICC’s assertions, calling the comparisons a “complete distortion of reality.”