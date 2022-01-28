Australian truck drivers join the convoy for freedom

Convoy from the Gold Coast prepares for the journey / Telegram.

Australian truck drivers are planning a 'Convoy to Canberra' to protest Australia's vaccine mandates and harsh restrictions forced upon communities across the country throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Truckies plan to meet in cities in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia before making their way to the nation's capital.

The convoy is planned to arrive at Parliament House at 10am on Monday.

#BREAKING: Aussie truckers announce a “Convoy to Canberra”.



Truckies plan to meet in each city, driving in convoys to the Capital where they’ll join outside Parliament at 10am on Monday.



The #TruckersForFreedom2022 has officially spread from Canada.



Watch this space. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 29, 2022

The development follows on from the trucker convoy happening in Canada where a huge convoy is making its way to Ottawa to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cross-border vaccine mandate.

While the mainstream media has done its best to ignore the enormous number of protesters making their way to the capital, the truckers have won support from personalities like Elon Musk who has spoken out in support of their cause.

Canadian truckers rule — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Thousands of users on the Telegram messaging app are organising state-specific groups to coordinate the routes to Canberra.

Users on the platform also shared images and videos of groups of truckies gathering and preparing their cabins for the long haul.

While truckies are the main focus of the action, a diverse range of users from all walks of life in the Telegram groups cited a range of motivations for participating, such as losing their jobs to strict mandates to small business owners who were forced to shut up shop.

Some in the groups are planning to drive cars and motorcycles to be a part of the push to put pressure on the nation's politicians to ease its restrictions and segregation enforced through mandates.