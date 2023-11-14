Australians fed up with Prime Minister's failure to respond to economic crisis

Australians are expressing discontent with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Labor government for what they perceive as a "lack of response" to the ongoing challenges of rising living costs and a housing crisis.

According to recent focus group research, households nationwide are grappling with surging everyday expenses, including petrol and groceries. The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to raise the cash rate to 4.35 per cent, a 12-year high, is expected to add an estimated $100 to monthly repayments on a standard loan of $600,000, further burdening families.

The disconnect between the government and the public is particularly pronounced in the outer suburbs of major cities, where cost of living issues are causing a growing disillusionment with politics.

Simon Welsh, Director of Redbridge Group, highlighted the frustration among focus groups, highlighting the desire for more government intervention in people's lives to address critical issues affecting their quality of life.

While the Labor government has implemented a $23 billion cost of living relief program, many Australians remain dissatisfied with what they perceive as a slow and inadequate response.

Despite efforts to alleviate pressures on families through measures such as tripling bulk billing and introducing the Housing Australia Future Fund, discontent persists, with petrol prices and economic concerns taking center stage.

As dissatisfaction grows, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's strength is acknowledged, but concerns about his empathetic leadership style leave voters undecided.

A recent poll indicates that voters, by a margin, attribute the current economic situation to Labor, with Albanese's preferred PM figure declining.

The road ahead for Albanese and the Labor Party remains challenging as they grapple with public discontent over economic issues.