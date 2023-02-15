Australians to get 'right to be forgotten' online

A review of the Privacy Act will recommend Australians be given the “right to be forgotten” online.

The review, commissioned by Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, aims to bring the Privacy Act which was last updated in 1988 into line with the digit world.

The review will recommend people be given the right to “object, to request erasure and to have search results de-indexed” so that information about them is not permanently available online.

The proposals are similar to those recently enacted in Europe where a man successfully had references to a criminal conviction he received 37 years prior erased from online searches.

The review will also recommend that “entities should determine, and periodically review, the period of time for which they retain personal information”.

The report comes in the wake of data breaches at Optus and Medibank where the details of millions of Australians were leaked.

The report will recommend updates to the Notifiable Data Breach scheme to ensure “quick action can be taken to minimise harm to affected individuals” in the event of breaches, including that the Information Commissioner is notified within 72 hours of any organisation becoming aware of a data breach.