Concerned Australians will gather outside the ABC Southbank Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday, June 2, from 12pm to 1pm to protest the national broadcaster’s ongoing bias and lack of impartiality.

The demonstration is organised by Allies for a Strong Australia. The rally reflects widespread frustration with the ABC’s reporting across multiple issues, including concerns over selective framing and patterns in story selection that many believe turns journalism into left-wing activism.

Protest against ABC bias



- This looks like a very worthy gathering from our friends pic.twitter.com/5KCEUHrD8O — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) May 25, 2026

Critics argue that despite more than $1.2 billion in annual taxpayer funding, the ABC is failing to deliver balanced and fair coverage. This criticism will take centre stage at the rally, as organisers insist that taxpayer money should fund objective journalism, not biased one-sided narratives.

The timing of the protest is particularly significant following today’s announcement that Justin Stevens has resigned as the ABC’s Director of News. His departure comes after four years in the role amid continued public scrutiny of the broadcaster’s editorial standards and performance.

BREAKING: ABC News boss Justin Stevens abruptly RESIGNS from the taxpayer-funded broadcaster After years of scandals, bias complaints, and growing public distrust… one of the ABC’s most powerful figures is suddenly gone.

Organisers have encouraged attendees to bring family and friends to send a strong message that the public expects better from the ABC.

This June 2 gathering at the ABC Southbank Centre comes amid declining public trust in the organisation. Those who want real change in Australia’s public broadcasting are invited to join the rally and make their voices heard.