Austrian residents forced to prove they are vaccinated in random police checkups

Austrian residents are being forced to prove to authorities that they are vaccinated in random checkups.

Days after Austria became the first European country to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all its residents, reports from the country suggest that citizens are being randomly stopped on the street and pulled over to ensure that they are up to date with their vaccine status.

Those who fail to comply with the check, or are found to be unvaccinated, will be fined on the spot. The penalty increases with each fine, as previously detailed by Rebel News.

The sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate has since become a law that imposes a fine of €600 for the first offense, with subsequent violations going up to a maximum of €3,400.

As detailed by Summit News, the Austrian government intends to check citizens' vaccination status against the vaccine registry. Anyone found not to have two vaccines plus a booster shot will be punished accordingly.

The move to check citizens for their vaccine status is largely unprecedented, despite claims that the vaccine requirement has applied to previous vaccines, few institutions have ever bothered to impose penalties, or even checks to verify the status of those vaccines.

The new development is a confirmation of previous reports that the Austrian government will hire people to hunt down vaccine refusers, Rebel News reported in December.

As shown on social media, Austrian police have been stopping citizens and vehicles to inspect their vaccination status.

Austrian police demand people show proof of vaccination as they shop in one of Vienna’s busiest shopping streets Mariahilferstraße pic.twitter.com/Rs6Fu4gX6S — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) November 16, 2021

Under the law, the Austrian government has shortened the period in which vaccinations are considered valid, so citizens are required to receive their next dose 90 days earlier than before.

The law will only be sunsetted in January 2024, so Austrian residents will have to deal with the heightened restrictions for at least two more years.