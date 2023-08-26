Avi kicks off his book tour in New Zealand— the country that banned him

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 25, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News’ chief Austrailia correspondent, Avi Yemini, to talk about the first event in his tour for his new book, A Rebel From the Start, which is set to go through Australia and New Zealand.

Ezra asked Avi for some details about the book, as well as why he chose to hold his first tour event at a specific church in Aukland with a large Maori congregation.

Avi explained:

Well, as you know, people have said a lot of things about me over the years that I've worked with. You've known the truth, but I've never been— a lot of it, I wasn't even able to talk about publicly myself. So this was my first opportunity to tell those— whether you're a hater, whether you're a lover, whatever you are— if you care enough to listen to what they say about me, here's the opportunity for you to hear about me from me. And I chose that particular church because we know... we weren't worried that they were going to pull out because they're not scared that they're cancel proof. They're Rebels, through the lockdowns, these were some of the people that were at the forefront of that fight, and they've copped every smear in the book. So there was no way to scare them into cancelling it. And they're also big tough men. So there's no way to scare them out of protest or intimidate them. So I chose that location here in Auckland and I'm really glad we did, because I think you know, Rebels stick by Rebels, because that's the only way you win these fights together against the big global elites.

Ezra asked him a final question:

It's a little speculative, and maybe you don't wanna predict the future. But you know, there's a lot of New Zealanders who are really rooting for you because this country needs to hear the other side of the story. This country needs a debate, especially after the suffocation of Jacinda Ardern. But there are those in the establishment media, there are those in establishment politics, and there are even— I don't know about Antifa— but activists for sure, who would try and stop you. And if they couldn't stop you from coming into the country, and if they couldn't stop you from getting into this church with a large Maori congregation, are you worried that there's gonna be, I mean, I don't even want to say it because I don't want to manifest it. But are you worried about some physical protests, or God forbid even worse when you're here?

Avi answered: