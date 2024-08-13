WATCH: Avi Yemini BANNED from reporting on Temple Mount

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During a visit to Jerusalem's Temple Mount, the Jordanian Waqf ordered Avi Yemini and his brother Shneur Waks to stop filming.

As they approached the holy site, Israeli police advised Yemini and Waks to remove their microphones but advised that vlog-style filming would be acceptable. On top of the Mount under the Islamic authority, however, it was a different story.

As the brothers walked through Jerusalem's ancient streets, they discussed the deep historical and cultural ties of the Jewish people to the city.

Before October 7th of last year, Waks was more aligned with progressive, anti-Trump politics. However, following the unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack and the leftwing response, his views have shifted. Visiting the holy site has allowed him to reflect on his people's history.

He expressed how recent tragic events have impacted his personal views and made him feel an even stronger connection to Jerusalem.

"After October 7th, all I wanted to do was to come to Jerusalem … to see the stones that have existed for 3,000 years," he said.

Since the terrorist attack in Israel, many Jews who once held more liberal views have found their perspectives shifting dramatically.

The shocking brutality that day has prompted a reevaluation of security concerns and a reassessment of political stances within the Jewish community, as the reality of the threats faced has become impossible to ignore.

The sharp rise in antisemitism worldwide has further fueled fears among Jews, intensifying concerns about being unjustly blamed and targeted, even as they grapple with the profound impact of the ongoing conflict.

The tight control of the Temple Mount by the Waqf, responsible for controlling the world's most contested piece of real estate, underscores the delicate and volatile nature of the area.