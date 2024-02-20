WATCH: Avi Yemini challenges Indian WEF delegate over sustainability claims
India's Chamber of Commerce President talks up the nation's environmental goals while acknowledging that many millions are still living in poverty.
As the global elite convened in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Rajeev Singh, President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, brought India's sustainability challenges to the forefront of discussions in an on-the-spot interview.
Against the backdrop of the Swiss town's opulent setting, Singh talked up India's sustainability push. In a candid exchange, Singh conveyed India's economic aspirations intertwined with its environmental challenges.
He underscored the urgency for India, with its enormous population and burgeoning economy, to navigate a path forward.
However, Singh highlighted India's unique predicament: the need to uplift millions from poverty while ticking the environmental goals set out by the WEF's global community.
Despite India's ranking as the third-largest emitter globally, Singh stressed that on a per capita basis, its carbon footprint remains relatively low.
Davos attendees at this year's WEF forum repeated similar talking points about the importance of embracing 'sustainable practices' to mitigate environmental impact.
