Avi Yemini confronts Bank of Palestine executive in Davos over terror financing safeguards

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini confronted a senior executive from the Bank of Palestine on the streets of Davos during the 2026 World Economic Forum, pressing him on one of the most sensitive questions facing financial institutions operating in the region: how they prevent money from flowing to terrorist organizations.

The brief but revealing exchange took place outside the conference where officials walked between buildings. 

When Avi asked Kamel A. Husseini, the Bank of Palestine’s Chief Strategic Engagement and Relations Officer, why the bank was attending Davos, Husseini replied that the purpose was “networking” and attracting “investments.”

Avi followed up, asking what safeguards the bank uses to ensure its money does not end up in the hands of terrorists in Gaza or the West Bank.

Husseini responded by citing “KYC compliance procedures” and “international standards,” repeatedly emphasizing that “compliance is king.” When pressed directly on whether he was confident that none of the bank’s money reaches Hamas or Hamas-affiliated groups, Husseini answered, “Of course.”

Asked whether peace in the Middle East was possible in the coming year, Husseini replied that peace is something “everybody should work for,” adding, “inshallah.”

The World Economic Forum has long been criticized for offering powerful globalist institutions a platform without any meaningful scrutiny. That's why Rebel News sends a team of journalists each year to hold the powerful accountable by scrumming them as they go between buildings.

