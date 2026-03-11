Avi Yemini hit with DEATH THREATS after exposing Muslim business behind ‘Jewish rat’ slur

Last week, I exposed a Western Sydney family-owned business after our cameras captured a car driving past me in the CBD while someone inside shouted “Jewish rat.” The fallout from that footage has been alarming.

I genuinely wondered how the Islamic community would respond, especially the same community that frequently raises concerns about 'Islamophobia'. Yet not a single Islamic leader publicly condemned the behaviour. Instead, the video’s comment sections were flooded with Muslim support for AutoServe Mobile Mechanics, some comments even escalating into death threats.

One man, Mahmoud Moustafa from Broadmeadows in Melbourne, wrote that he agreed I was a “Jewish rat” and suggested I would “meet my end sooner than I think.” Another self-described anti-Israel activist brazenly said I “needed a bullet.” Meanwhile, the business itself has largely gone to ground, leaving these online threats exposed and, according to police, surprisingly easy to track.

Interestingly, the quickest to distance themselves from the behaviour were Lebanese Christians who objected to my original reference to the offenders as Lebanese. And they made a fair point: this kind of hatred isn’t tied to ethnicity — it’s tied to ideology.

Christians from the Middle East and Africa know better than most where this kind of hatred comes from and where it leads.

Australians should pay attention. Right now you might think this doesn’t affect you.

But history tells a familiar story.

It often begins with the Saturday people.

And it ends with the Sunday people.