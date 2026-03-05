Calls to enforce hate speech laws EQUALLY after Muslim business caught on camera

Pressure mounts for action and equal enforcement of 'hate speech' laws following 'Jewish rat' slur incident in Sydney.

Avi Yemini
  March 05, 2026   |   News Analysis

Calls are growing for a Western Sydney Muslim family-owned business to be held accountable after staff were filmed shouting the slur “Jewish rat” at my while I was filming in Sydney.

The incident has drawn condemnation from the conservative Australian Jewish Association, whose spokesman Robert Gregory said the footage reflects a broader climate of anti-Jewish hostility.

“Witnesses report that men driving a car from the business AutoServe Mobile Mechanics shouted ‘Jewish rat’ at Jewish journalist Avi Yemini, and the video evidence appears to corroborate those accounts," he said in a statement to Rebel News.

"Sadly, this reflects the reality faced by many visibly Jewish people in Australia. Having abuse hurled from passing cars often by men of Middle Eastern background has become disturbingly common. The business should provide an explanation and clarify whether any disciplinary action will be taken against those involved.

"There also needs to be a broader and more honest discussion about the ugly anti-Jewish hatred that has been imported onto Australia’s streets over the past two years. Unfortunately, the Albanese Government has not acted against the problem for fear of offending the potential voters in Western Sydney.”

Calls have also emerged for authorities to use hate-speech laws, which I always advocated against, and have been applied in recent prosecutions of extremist groups including white supremacists, to ensure the legislation is enforced out equally regardless of the community targeted.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions following the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney, where 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration in what was the deadliest Islamist-inspired attack on Australian soil.

Antisemitic abuse has surged in Sydney since the October 7 attacks, with Jewish community members warning that intimidation is becoming more visible in public spaces.

The business was contacted for comment, but declined to apologise or provide a detailed response.

The incident came as I was working on another story involving a confrontation with a reporter from The Australian.

