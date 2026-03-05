Muslim ‘family business’ REFUSES to apologise after staff yell ‘Jewish rat’ at Avi Yemini

Incident caught on camera in Sydney underscores the climate of intimidation facing Australia’s Jewish community.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

AutoServe Mobile Mechanics, a Western Sydney Muslim family-owned business has declined to apologise after staff were caught on camera yelling “Jewish rat” during an incident involving me in the city.

The abuse was captured while I was reporting in Sydney, when a car drove past my team as someone inside the vehicle shouted the slur.

I’ve spoken publicly about feeling increasingly unsafe in parts of Sydney as a Jewish public figure. The incident came as I was working on another story involving a confrontation with a reporter from The Australian.

Antisemitic abuse has exploded in the city since the October 7 Hamas attacks, with community fears realised at Bondi Beach when Islamic extremists opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration on the beach, in the deadliest Islamist-inspired attack on Australian soil.

After the incident, I submitted a request for comment to the business and included the company in my reporting. The Muslim family-owned business refused to issue an apology in response.

The experience reflects a broader pattern of hostility I have faced as a public figure in Sydney, and is why I can’t report in the city without security.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

