Muslim ‘family business’ REFUSES to apologise after staff yell ‘Jewish rat’ at Avi Yemini

AutoServe Mobile Mechanics, a Western Sydney Muslim family-owned business has declined to apologise after staff were caught on camera yelling “Jewish rat” during an incident involving me in the city.

The abuse was captured while I was reporting in Sydney, when a car drove past my team as someone inside the vehicle shouted the slur.

🚨 Staff from a Muslim ‘family business’ yelled ‘Jewish rat’ at me as they drove past in Sydney



The company initially DENIED it.

Then disappeared when I said we CAUGHT IT ON CAMERA.https://t.co/fCD9JjSSDA, you seem nice.



Internet, do your thing.



Full video:… pic.twitter.com/KcRiQEtPx2 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 5, 2026

I’ve spoken publicly about feeling increasingly unsafe in parts of Sydney as a Jewish public figure. The incident came as I was working on another story involving a confrontation with a reporter from The Australian.

Journalist GETS PHYSICAL when confronted on camera by Avi Yemini Watch what happens when a mainstream media reporter is forced to answer for the stories he publishes.

Antisemitic abuse has exploded in the city since the October 7 Hamas attacks, with community fears realised at Bondi Beach when Islamic extremists opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration on the beach, in the deadliest Islamist-inspired attack on Australian soil.

After the incident, I submitted a request for comment to the business and included the company in my reporting. The Muslim family-owned business refused to issue an apology in response.

The experience reflects a broader pattern of hostility I have faced as a public figure in Sydney, and is why I can’t report in the city without security.