Muslim ‘family business’ REFUSES to apologise after staff yell ‘Jewish rat’ at Avi Yemini
Incident caught on camera in Sydney underscores the climate of intimidation facing Australia’s Jewish community.
AutoServe Mobile Mechanics, a Western Sydney Muslim family-owned business has declined to apologise after staff were caught on camera yelling “Jewish rat” during an incident involving me in the city.
The abuse was captured while I was reporting in Sydney, when a car drove past my team as someone inside the vehicle shouted the slur.
🚨 Staff from a Muslim ‘family business’ yelled ‘Jewish rat’ at me as they drove past in Sydney— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 5, 2026
The company initially DENIED it.
Then disappeared when I said we CAUGHT IT ON CAMERA.https://t.co/fCD9JjSSDA, you seem nice.
Full video:… pic.twitter.com/KcRiQEtPx2
I’ve spoken publicly about feeling increasingly unsafe in parts of Sydney as a Jewish public figure. The incident came as I was working on another story involving a confrontation with a reporter from The Australian.
Antisemitic abuse has exploded in the city since the October 7 Hamas attacks, with community fears realised at Bondi Beach when Islamic extremists opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration on the beach, in the deadliest Islamist-inspired attack on Australian soil.
After the incident, I submitted a request for comment to the business and included the company in my reporting. The Muslim family-owned business refused to issue an apology in response.
The experience reflects a broader pattern of hostility I have faced as a public figure in Sydney, and is why I can’t report in the city without security.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News.