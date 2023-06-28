WATCH: Avi Yemini fights back as TRIGGERED detractors try to sink bestselling book

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has extended his heartfelt appreciation after his new book A Rebel From The Start shot straight to the top of Amazon's bestsellers list in Australia and New Zealand.

Avi acknowledges the overwhelming success of his publication and credits his dedicated audience for this remarkable achievement.

However, amid the surge of positive response to his book has triggered a backlash from his adversaries, who have resorted to leaving scathing reviews in an attempt to undermine its credibility despite having not yet read his own words.

The Rebel News reporter asks his followers not to retaliate to the fake reviews with more fake reviews.

Instead, he calls for genuine and verified feedback to ensure an accurate assessment of his story and work, emphasising the importance of honest reviews based on reading the book firsthand.

The book takes readers on a tumultuous ride through Yemini's troubled teenage years, where he battled drug addiction, faced legal troubles, and found himself living on the streets.

But his life took a dramatic turn when he discovered redemption in the Israeli army and later returned to Australia.

For the first time, Avi unveils the details of a toxic relationship that became a weapon in the hands of his adversaries, he leaves no stone unturned.

He paints a vivid picture of his life, acknowledging both moments of pride and those he wishes he could change.

