Avi Yemini shames WaPo columnist for lurking on Rebel News interview

'How are you doing, mate? Why are you taking photos of them? You interested in seeing how real journalists do it?' Yemini teased Ishaan Tharoor, a columnist on the foreign desk of The Washington Post.

The interaction took place on the streets of Davos, the Swiss resort town which transforms annually into a playground for the rich and powerful who attend the World Economic Forum meetings.

Tharoor struggled to find his words, stuttering as he told Yemini, "I'm not going to talk to you guys." However, despite his attempts to walk away, Tharoor did talk to Yemini.

"It's interesting you guys are here. It's interesting the Saudis are here. Davos is a spectacle. I take pictures of everything," Tharoor rambled to explain why he was caught taking pictures of Rebel CEO Ezra Levant as he interviewed True North's Andrew Lawton on the streets of Davos.

While Tharoor and the rest mainstream media ilk contemplate why independent media are able to invade the cloistered WEF town, Rebel News journalists have tracked down and questioned the CEO of Pfizer.

And put tough questions to former child climate actress Greta Thunberg.

