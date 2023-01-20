Avi Yemini shames WaPo columnist for lurking on Rebel News interview

E-transfer (Canada):

The Washington Post gets an important lesson on what real journalism looks like at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



You're welcome, mate.



MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/5vhFJzqL3o — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2023

The interaction took place on the streets of Davos, the Swiss resort town which transforms annually into a playground for the rich and powerful who attend the World Economic Forum meetings.

Tharoor struggled to find his words, stuttering as he told Yemini, "I'm not going to talk to you guys." However, despite his attempts to walk away, Tharoor did talk to Yemini.

"It's interesting you guys are here. It's interesting the Saudis are here. Davos is a spectacle. I take pictures of everything," Tharoor rambled to explain why he was caught taking pictures of Rebel CEO Ezra Levant as he interviewed True North's Andrew Lawton on the streets of Davos.

While Tharoor and the rest mainstream media ilk contemplate why independent media are able to invade the cloistered WEF town, Rebel News journalists have tracked down and questioned the CEO of Pfizer.

Wow, the @Pfizer CEO not only refuses to answer simple questions but also tries desperately to escape into dead ends and at times hides behind young women. What a snivelling little man @AlbertBourla is. pic.twitter.com/GWHwNzbR2q — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 18, 2023

And put tough questions to former child climate actress Greta Thunberg.

Here are the 75+ questions that my colleagues and I put to her in our long walk through Davos: pic.twitter.com/HsPeJW49q2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 20, 2023

To see and support Rebel News' independent journalism in Davos, please visit www.WEFReports.com.