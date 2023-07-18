Avi Yemini unveils Australian book launch in Melbourne

By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS! By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW!

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has revealed that his first Australian book launch event will take place in his home city of Melbourne.

This announcement comes after his New Zealand launch in Auckland and Wellington following the overturning of his New Zealand travel ban, which had previously prevented him from entering the country to cover an anti-government protest last year.

The newly released book delves deep into the incident that led to the travel ban and debunks the amplified claims made by Avi's political adversaries.

The Australian book launch will kick off in Melbourne on August 27, offering fans and readers an exclusive opportunity to meet Avi in person, get their copies of the book signed, and engage in discussions.

"A Rebel From The Start" skyrocketed to become the number one bestseller of all books on Amazon's Australian and New Zealand bookstores just a day after its release.

The book takes readers on a tumultuous ride through Yemini's troubled teenage years, where he battled drug addiction, faced legal troubles, and found himself living on the streets.

However, his life took a dramatic turn when he discovered redemption in the Israeli army and later returned to Australia.

For the first time, Avi unveils the details of a toxic relationship that became a weapon in the hands of his adversaries, he leaves no stone unturned.

He paints a vivid picture of his life, acknowledging both moments of pride and those he wishes he could change.

