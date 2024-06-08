B.C. school district hosts Pride parade for children while keeping parents in the dark

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday, children as young as five years old marched in a Pride parade approved by Vancouver Island’s Sooke School District 62 and funded by taxpayer dollars.

At least five schools, three of which are elementary level, had been coaching students on how to prepare for the celebration of "gender expression," while making excuses for not obtaining or delaying the request for parental permission.

"We did not receive a permission slip that our kids are participating in a Pride parade," Karen Macleod told Rebel News. The mother of four, who has three kids enrolled in the district, said her children were the ones to inform her that there had been talk about it at school and chose on their own free will to stay home.

But even if they hadn’t chosen to do so, other parents were told that if their children didn’t attend the parade, they would not be permitted to attend classes that day.

The John Muir Elementary principal, Cory Meausette, later backpedalled on the ultimatum after we sent him a media inquiry questioning how such a statement was inclusive.

For more shocking details about the lengths the district and school staff went to ensure the best odds of participation for students, be sure to watch the video report in full. In addition to reading through some of the communications released by sources who felt sick to their stomach about the student Pride production, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey interviews a parental rights advisor, a whistleblower teacher, and a concerned parent to get their advice on what the public can do to put an end to classroom grooming.