B.C. school district promotes Vancouver Pride Parade participation to students without parental consent

Before wrapping up the school year, the Conseil scolaire francophone school district (SD93), which oversees all French-speaking schools in British Columbia, left students with a colourful invitation for them and their families to participate in the 2024 Vancouver Pride Parade this fall.

B.C. School district 93 has invited students to demonstrate in the Vancouver Pride Parade this August (summer break) even WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT.



Full story to come at

Whether their district's lower mainland parents welcomed the invitation or not, middle and high school students received a direct email invitation via their student emails to actively partake in the “celebration” of sexuality over the summer break.

Equally concerning is that the school's invitation also informs students aged 16 years and under that they can have any "responsible adult" accompany them and sign for them to participate in the Pride Parade, while students over 16 can sign up on their own.

SHOCKING: Whistleblower teacher speaks out about BC's Child Pride Parade and the sexual indoctrination that happens to kids during the month of June.

In David Eby's BC, teachers that don't want to sexualize your kids are silenced.



In David Eby’s BC, teachers that don’t want to sexualize your kids are silenced. https://t.co/DlDySWedCP — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 10, 2024

In today’s report, I interviewed two concerned parents who are representative of many more in the district, about how the district's Summer Pride Parade endorsement conflicts with their parental rights.

I also interviewed former Chilliwack B.C. school trustee Dr. Darryl Ferguson for his advice on what parents who feel they are in a struggle with the state over protecting their child’s innocence can do to fight back.