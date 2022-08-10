Baffinland forced to lay off 1,100 from iron mine: Nunavummiut react

E-transfer (Canada):

Located on Baffin Island in Nunavut is an open-pit iron ore mine at the Mary River site, which is run by Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation. The location is used as a material offloading facility which supports loading operations and has been operating since 2015. This mine has some of the richest iron ore deposits and is one of the most northern mines in the entire world.

On July 31, 2022 the Canadian mining company sent termination letters to over 1,100 employees. The layoffs are expected to happen on two separate dates, with the first round on September 25 and the second round of layoffs on October 11. With Nunavut being one of the most remote communities in the world, it also comes as no surprise that work is extremely hard to find for the people living here, giving Nunavut an unemployment rate of 13.5 per cent.

An emergency order submitted by the mining company Baffinland requested to change the amount of ore that can be produced from 4.2 million tonnes to 6 million to avoid the layoffs that we are now seeing. The official decision on the emergency order to raise the limit of ore produced was given by the Northern Affairs Minister Daniel Vandal, in which he confirmed via email that the emergency order will not be issued.

Rebel News spoke with some of the locals in Iqaluit to gather some opinions on the termination letters and whether or not they think this is an appropriate measure.

