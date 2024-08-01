After controversy erupted over a competitor in women's boxing at the Olympics, Sheila Gunn Reid reminds viewers balls belong in women's sports — just not human balls!

Angela Carini is an Italian boxer who quit her match in the Paris Olympics just seconds into the fight.

The reason she provided for quitting was her opponent had questionable biology.

"I put an end to the match because after the second blow, after years of experience in the ring and a life of fighting, I felt a strong pain in my nose," Angela said.

Try not to cry… Angela Carini talks about competing in the Olympics for her late father.



She just quit her boxing match after being forced to compete against a man.



Allowing men in women’s competitions is evil. Democrats support it.pic.twitter.com/djpbkNhq63 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2024

Angela's opponent in the match was Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who has had a troubled history qualifying for women's boxing in the past.

In an article from the Toronto Sun, they explained that Khelif had been shown to have XY chromosomes in the past.

"The International Olympic Committee defended their decision to let Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting into the competition despite both being disqualified from the world championships by the International Boxing Association for failing gender eligibility tests. The president of the IBA alleged that the boxers’ chromosome tests came back as XY, which typically is a male trait, while Khelif also was found to have a high level of testosterone, according to Reuters."