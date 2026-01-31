Bank of Canada governor says Canada's economy 'largely supported by immigration'

Governor of the Central Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem claimed Wednesday that the growth of the Canadian economy is ‘largely supported by immigration.’

“If you have more people coming into your economy, you have more workers, and you have more consumers,” said Macklem. “If you slow immigration, you’ve got less new consumers coming in, and less new workers. So, yes, we are seeing the impact of that.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by the leader of the PPC, Maxime Bernier, to discuss Macklem’s conclusion and what immigration is really doing for Canada.

“Our governor of the bank is saying that to have economic growth, we need more people. No… To have growth, you need investment,” said Bernier. “You need, first, investment, you need production, and after that, consumption… And we don’t have investment in Canada because of the bad economic policies coming from the federal government.”

“Everyone who has eyes to see what’s going on can see that there is an issue happening here with mass immigration,” added Drea. “We’re bringing in more people, the population is increasing, but the economic output isn’t.”