Banks take the lead on climate change with carbon footprint credit cards
Financial institutions want to try to interfere in the lives of consumers by tracking their spending to urge people to reduce their carbon footprint.
This has already started in Sweden where MasterCard has launched a new credit card that tracks the carbon footprint of consumers on every item they buy and has a limit that must not be exceeded or the card will be blocked automatically. This card is called Doconomy and is promoted on the World Economic Forum website. A card that — for the moment — is expanding in partnerships and that — for the moment — is still on a voluntary basis.
When we look at the Netherlands, political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek mentioned that the CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks is considering a carbon footprint portfolio option. A tool that once again will help governments and elites alike to be able to track the population as well as control them on their purchases.
A bank is an institution designed to hold your money and make sure your finances are safe. Under no circumstances should these various financial institutions interfere with the hard-earned money of citizens.
Will we see drastic changes in Canada?
