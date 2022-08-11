Banks take the lead on climate change with carbon footprint credit cards

E-transfer (Canada):

This has already started in Sweden where MasterCard has launched a new credit card that tracks the carbon footprint of consumers on every item they buy and has a limit that must not be exceeded or the card will be blocked automatically. This card is called Doconomy and is promoted on the World Economic Forum website. A card that — for the moment — is expanding in partnerships and that — for the moment — is still on a voluntary basis.

When we look at the Netherlands, political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek mentioned that the CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks is considering a carbon footprint portfolio option. A tool that once again will help governments and elites alike to be able to track the population as well as control them on their purchases.

A bank is an institution designed to hold your money and make sure your finances are safe. Under no circumstances should these various financial institutions interfere with the hard-earned money of citizens.

Will we see drastic changes in Canada?