Barbara Kay calls out the sexualization of children through trans activism and gender ideology

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Epoch Times columnist Barbara Kay joined the show to discuss how trans activism and gender ideology are contributing to the sexualization of children.

Kay asserts that some trans activists are "normalizing children's awareness and [children are] being sort of inaugurated or initiated into what used to be the mysteries of sexuality — which should remain a mystery to four-year-olds and five-year-olds and six-year-olds — they frame it in tropes of 'it's a child's right to know, it's a child's right to know about sexual pleasure.'"

"They frame it as they're doing the kids a favour," added Kay.

Speaking about drag queen story time events for children and other similar events, Kay said, "All of that is — people say it's grooming, it is grooming. And of course they get very angry when you say that and then they label you a hateful transphobe, but I don't care anymore."

