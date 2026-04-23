Residential street protections collapse as protests continue at Bathurst and Sheppard

The chaos continues at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard, where, since 2024, supporters of terrorism have been coming to harass residents. The demonstrations began as counter-protests to the weekly rallies in support of Israel. Those rallies have long since concluded, but the protesters in support of terrorists—like Yahya Sinwar, whom attendees have cosplayed as and held signs supporting—still come every single Sunday to infiltrate this predominantly Jewish neighbourhood.

#BREAKING



Inspector Bernado lays out a new directive from Toronto Police:



“No protests on residential streets in the area of Bathurst and Sheppard.”



📸 Mar 22, 2026#Toronto #ProtestMania



Support independent reporting on Canada’s protest circuit and hate industry:… pic.twitter.com/oKK6PFCb33 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 22, 2026

Police announced in March that demonstrators would no longer be allowed to protest on residential streets. This has now proven to be completely untrue. Even though protesters clad in keffiyehs and carrying the “Palestinian” flag have, in recent weeks, been blocked by police from entering residential side streets, they have still been allowed to march past places of worship, old folks homes, preschools, and people’s houses and apartment complexes along the main streets. Even when side streets were blocked by lines of officers, protesters were still able to march and demonstrate past people’s homes—vulnerable people’s homes at that.

Protesters did not breach police lines on side streets around Bathurst and Sheppard.



That said, they tested the limits of the directive restricting demonstrations by marching past synagogues, plazas, and residential buildings on Sheppard Avenue.



📸 Mar 29, 2026#Toronto… pic.twitter.com/KahC6L8Eim — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 30, 2026

That rule, which was meant to protect those living on residential side streets, now appears to no longer be in effect. As Jewish residents of the Bathurst and Sheppard area trailed the march, one of the organizers of that pro-terrorism demonstration, along with his friend, was freely able to walk down a residential side street consisting entirely of houses. Police saw this. It was pointed out to them. Yet they then blocked the Jewish residents from following.

UNBELIEVABLE: one of the organizers of the pro-terrorism demonstrations that invade the Toronto Jewish neighbourhood weekly, was allowed to freely walk through residential side streets, while JEWISH people IN THEIR OWN NEIGHBOURHOOD were blocked by police. pic.twitter.com/vctQzBHRO5 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 19, 2026

Yes, despite the statements made by Inspector Bernardo on March 22, pro-“Palestine” protesters were allowed to walk down residential streets, while the very residents of that neighbourhood were blocked. It is completely upside-down policing and, frankly, another utter humiliation for police who expend an exorbitant amount of resources escorting this march every week, wherever it chooses to go. This week, it included a march up to the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre and Holocaust Museum, dispelling any doubt about the supposed line between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. They directly targeted a Jewish community centre and Holocaust museum before turning around. That was their destination—and that says everything.

It would be great if Toronto Police would explain why they no longer appear to be protecting residents on side streets, and why it is worth investigating a man silently protesting in a niqab, but not worth investigating those who specifically target Jewish sites as potential hate crimes. It was utterly mind-blowing to witness, and there is absolutely no way these incidents can be explained as anything less than two-tiered policing. An absolute disgrace. It is no wonder Jewish residents are boiling with frustration.

#BREAKING



Self-identifying as “Blue Sheet Man,” the individual wearing a makeshift niqab layered with a Pride veil plans to sit quietly at Bathurst and Sheppard every weekend.



“He just wants a patch of pavement and hopes to be protected by police,” explained his anonymous… https://t.co/FS3L3kqqA7 pic.twitter.com/oyl1J9nLbh — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 31, 2026