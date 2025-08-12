B.C. appeals land ruling that puts private property on the chopping block

The B.C. government is moving to appeal a controversial court decision granting Aboriginal title over prime industrial land in Richmond — a ruling critics warn could undermine fee simple private property rights across the province.

Last week, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young handed title of several waterfront parcels — including sites occupied by Amazon, UPS, Canadian Tire and key port facilities — to descendants of the Cowichan Nation.

The judge ruled the land, once used as a seasonal fishing village before colonial eviction, holds greater significance to the Cowichan than to the City of Richmond, which currently uses it for flood control.

Attorney General, NDP MLA Niki Sharma said Monday the province “strongly disagrees” with the ruling, warning it could have “significant unintended consequences” for private landowners.

She announced B.C. will seek a stay of the judgment until the appeal is resolved.





Opposition MLAs have slammed the decision as a direct threat to property rights, with Langley-Abbotsford’s Harman Banghu warning it “just cracked open the door for your land title to mean nothing.”

Richmond argued in court the declaration amounted to expropriation without compensation, putting $100 billion in infrastructure at risk.

The judgment also grants Cowichan Tribes fishing rights along the Fraser River’s south arm. Even the Musqueam First Nation — a defendant in the case — opposed the ruling, saying Cowichan historically sought their permission to fish there.

If the ruling stands, it could set a precedent allowing similar claims over developed or privately owned land — with devastating implications for property owners provincewide.